Basketball Lauri Markkanen’s dizzying pace continued, this time he was amazed at the donking:

Lauri Markkanen scored 30 points in the Chicago Bulls victory match.

Basketball Lauri Markkanen, a Finnish player in the NBA league who plays in the NBA league, bagged 30 points when the Bulls took home a home victory from the New York Knicks on Monday night with basket numbers 110–102.

Markkanen was the best scorer of his team and the whole match. He grabbed five rebounds. Half of the three-point throws sank, there were twelve attempts.

In the post-match media event, one was amazed at Markkanen’s docking and when he decides to go try to hit the ball from above the basket ring down with one hand as well. In the Knicks match, for example, one donk happened like this.

“I have to jump high and I can jump high. I almost had to go through a guy, I was losing the ball and should have been donk with both hands, but now it went around, ”Markkanen smiled with satisfaction.

The Bulls posted on Twitter a sample of Monday night’s match from Markkanen’s two-handed donation.

Markkanen collected praise in the match anyway. He defended well and was constantly playable.

“I try to be active, even when there is no ball,” Markkanen said.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan listed several successes from Markkan: three-point throws, break-ins, and “phenomenal” defense.

“He’s important to our team.”

In the match was also close to a rare triple-double for the Bulls 32-year-old Thad Young threw 13 points, took eight rebounds and gave eight assists to the basket. It would have been the first triple double in Young’s long career.

“Damn, I can’t do a triple double,” Young chuckled after the match Chicago Sun-Times by.

The Bulls had lost their previous three matches. There are eight wins and eleven losses for the current period. The Bulls and Knicks will meet again on Wednesday night (early Thursday morning Finnish time).