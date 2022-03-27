Sunday, March 27, 2022
Basketball Lauri Markkanen's Cleveland drifted too far back against Chicago

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 27, 2022
World Europe
Only one of Markkanen’s seven three-point throws was successful.

Lauri Markkasen Cleveland Cavalliers failed in the NBA league in basketball to make up for the mid-point difference in a match that ended in a loss against the Chicago Bulls.

After the second quarter of the game, Cleveland was almost 20 points behind, but the game ended just short of 94-98 for Markkanen’s previous employer, the Bulls.

Markkanen was the third most powerful player on his team with 14 points. Markkanen, who tried to throw seven points seven times, only sank one in the match. He collected nine rebounds.

The most effective scorer in the game was Markkanen’s teammate Darius Garland, which sank 28 points.

