Basketball Lauri Markkanen’s Chicago got a new head coach, whose victory rate is the fourth best of today’s coaches

Basketball The NBA team Chicago Bulls has hired as their new head coach Billy Donovanin. Donovan, 55, replaces a team expelled last season Jim Boylenin.

Donovan coached the Oklahoma City Thunder for five seasons. The team won 60.8% in 400 matches. The team survived the playoffs each year.

Donovan’s winning percentage is enough in the NBA all-time rankings to rank 16th out of those coaches who have coached at least 100 matches. Among today’s coaches, the payout percentage is enough instead of fourth Nick Nursen (72,1), Steve Kerrin (70.9) and Gregg Popovich (67.5).

“We welcome Billy and his family to Chicago. His ability to help players reach their potential works well with our team, ”Bulls Sports Director Artūras Karnišovas stated on the club’s website.

Chicago The most important players are the star of the Finnish national team Lauri Markkanen. He got into a rather small role in Boylen’s last season, and the playoffs stayed long.