Basketball Lauri Markkanen’s Bulls were left out of the playoffs again – the outlook will deteriorate further if the team wins their last matches

Chicago The Bulls will be left out of the NBA Basketball League playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

That was confirmed when the Washington Wizards defeated the Cleveland Caveliers 120-105 and secured their place in the playoffs.

The Bulls were last in the playoffs in the spring of 2017. After that, the club blew up their lineup and began building a new hull with a player trade that brought Lauri Markkanen in the summer of 2017 in Chicago.

Markkanen’s income contract expires after this period and his future is shrouded in obscurity.

In March, the Bulls bought a central striker from Orlando NicolaVucevicin, which dropped Markkanen for the first time in his professional career as a substitute. After the player deal, the Bulls have won 11 matches and lost 16.

The Bulls will play two more matches in the regular season. Saturday will be set against the Brooklyn Nets and the regular season will end the match against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Winning these games would not improve the Bulls ’chances for the future. The Bulls will retain their first round of voting for next summer’s booking event only if it ranks in the top four.

Otherwise, the option goes to Orlando. The worse the Bulls win ratio, the better the team’s chances of getting into the top four finishers when the selection order is drawn.

In the Bulls ’previous game against Toronto, Markkanen played his best match for a long time. Markkanen, who came from the substitution, scored 20 points, seven rebounds and one fight.

Six of Finland’s nine third companies sank and he increased his hit accuracy for the third season to 39.6 per cent, which is the best seasonal figure in Markkanen’s NBA career.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan praised Markka at a remote media event after the Toronto game.

“Lauri played very well before he injured his shoulder and after that with the player deal our team changed. He’s been a thorough team player, ”Donovan said.

Donovan said he has not discussed Markkanen ‘s future as the Bulls basketball manager Arturas Karnisovasin with.

“I love him as a player. He’s a great guy and a team player. He has sacrificed a lot. Before trading, he played in fours and fours, now he has played in fours and fours. He had never played three and it has affected him. I appreciate how he gets to work every day and tries to use the minutes he gets, ”Donovan said.