Monday, August 14, 2023
Basketball | Lauri Markkanen’s baskets keep Susijeng close to Lithuania – the dunk hit the basket iron

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 14, 2023
in World Europe
After the first half, Finland is two points behind against Lithuania.

Finland the national basketball team is currently playing an away match against Lithuania. After the first half, Susijengi is narrowly losing with basket numbers 43–45.

Finland’s number one player was as usual Lauri Markkanen, who poured in 16 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out two assists. At the end of the second episode, Markkanen had a small beauty flaw: his dunk hit the basket iron.

Finland’s second star player Sasu Salin was without baskets for a long time, but he finally got five points. Finland’s second best basket maker was Alex Murphysix points.

Finland started the match rather sticky, and Lithuania led the first period until the last second of the 10-minute period. Thanks largely to Markkanen’s baskets and enhanced defense, Finland gradually caught up and took the lead by a point at the end of the period (25–24).

In the second period, the difference remained small all the time. Sometimes Finland led, sometimes Lithuania.

Like Finland, Lithuania is preparing for the World Cup starting at the end of August, but without its current number one player from Domantas Sabonwho does not play in the tournament.

Finland will play one more training match before the World Cup. On Wednesday, starting at 19:30, the home team Latvia will face in Riga.

The story is updated.

