Markkanen was awarded the most as the most developed player.

Utah Jazz Lauri Markkanen has won a prestigious NBA award.

Markkanen was named the NBA’s most improved player of the year. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard also competed for the award Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a point guard for the New York Knicks Jalen Brunson. Markkanen’s average points rose from 14.8 points to 25.6 points in the season.

The winner of the award was chosen by a vote in which one hundred basketball journalists participated. In the journalists’ vote, the first choice received five points, the second three and the third one.

The Finn got a whopping 430 points in the final voting result. Gilgeous-Alexander, who came in second, got 289 points, and Brunson, who came in third, got 91 points.

Markkanen also received by far the most number one choices, a total of 69. Gilgeous-Alexander was announced as the first choice by 24 voters and Brunson by four voters.

The award is named after a five-time NBA champion By George Mikan by.

Markkanen is The Salt Lake Tribune –magazine including the first Jazz player to win that award. Markkanen, who is completing his military service, said that he had not had time to think about winning the award.

“But of course it means a lot, so I definitely wanted to wake up for it and share it with you,” Markkanen told the magazine via video link.