Basketball Lauri Markkanen, who started in the exchange, scored 15 points, Chicago won for the second time in a row

April 7, 2021
Chicago The Bulls beat the Indiana Pacers 113-97 in the NBA league in basketball on Tuesday.

A Finnish player in Chicago Lauri Markkanen started the match on the bench but finally got more than 21 minutes to play.

Markkanen was the third most powerful player on his team with 15 points. In addition, Markkanen grabbed six rebounds. Chicago’s most powerful player was Nikola Vucevic 32 points.

Chicago now took their second consecutive win after the team cut their six-match losing streak over the weekend.

