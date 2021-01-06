Basketball Lauri Markkanen, who has been exposed to the coronavirus, will stay on the sidelines for the rest of the week’s guest tour

The Bulls are also missing three other players due to the NBA’s corona protocol.

Basketball League Finnish player in the NBA Lauri Markkanen continue in quarantine caused by coronavirus exposure.

The Markkanen club Chicago Bulls will start their four-match away tour next night in Finnish time by meeting Portland. In addition to Markkanen, the Bulls are still missing three other players due to the NBA’s corona protocol.

“Two players i.e. Chandler Hutchison and Tomas Satoransky as well as one member of the Bulls team staff have given a positive virus sample. Lauri Markkanen and Ryan Arcidiacono are quarantined in Chicago “, said Chicago Tribune magazine.

According to the magazine, there is no certainty as to when Markkanen and others will return to the Bulls lineup.

Bulls coach Billy Donovan could not say whether any of the players could take part in the Finnish time-ending tour the night before Monday, where Chicago will face Sacramento, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers alongside Portland.

“One would expect that [mahdollinen mukaantulo] would probably happen at the end of the tour. And we should consider whether it makes sense to take them along for one game and take them on a general scheduled flight with it? And that, too, is they allowed to come along at all? ”Donovan apricots to the Chicago Tribune.

Markkanen played the first four games of the season with averages 17.3 points and 6.8 rebounds, but my corona quarantine has since kept him out of the Bulls ’last three games.

The Bulls have won two of those three matches, and the team shares 10th place in the eastern block with three wins and four losses. The West Coast tour, which begins at night, is allowed to wait awkwardly awaiting, especially when the Lakers and Clippers, who are among the top teams in the western block, meet.