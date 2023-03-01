Basketball | Lauri Markkanen was Utah’s number one name in the embarrassing loss

San Antonio, which lost 16 consecutive games, surprised the Jazz.

Finnish Star Lauri Markkanen the Utah Jazz team lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA basketball league 94–102. The loss was unfortunate for Utah, as the team is still fighting for a place in the playoffs.

Markkanen was again the number one name of his team by throwing 28 points. The Suomalaistaehti made four successful three-point shots per eight attempts. In addition, the Finn collected 10 rebounds and gave one assist.

Markkanen was the only Utah player in the top three of the match. In second place was San Antonio Keldon Johnson with 25 points and third place Doug McDermott with 19 points.

Utah’s ranks were missing key players Collin Sexton mixed Jordan Clarkson. Sexton hits the back route and Clarkson has a sore thumb.

Utah’s loss is made more bitter by the fact that San Antonio is one of the weakest teams in the NBA this season. San Antonio had lost its previous 16 games before this win.

The teams’ previous match was also against each other. Utah also faced San Antonio on Saturday, when the Spurs fell by a score of 118-102.