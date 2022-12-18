Basketball | Lauri Markkanen was Utah’s most effective in the crushing defeat – the video shows the highlights

The Utah Jazz will next face Markkanen’s last season’s team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the NBA.

Milwaukee Bucks played without their Greek star who was suffering from knee pain Giannis Antetokounmpoa, but kept the Utah Jazz in check in basketball’s NBA. Milwaukee was clearly better than the Jazz in a 123-97 win.

Antetokounmpo was beaten Bobby Portis became the star of the game by scoring 22 points and completing his balance with 14 rebounds. The game, which ended in double-digit points and rebounds, was his 17th double-double of the season.

Utah tied the game at 42-42 Malik Beasley’s with two three-point baskets at the end of the second quarter, but the Bucks Jrue Holiday scored ten points in a row and turned the direction of the match.

In the ranks of Utah, the match was Lauri Markkanen the third after a week’s sick leave. At home, the Jazz surprised the New Orleans Pelicans twice in a row, but the away game was more difficult. The last time the Jazz won on the road was on November 19 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

“It wasn’t a very good match,” said Jazz’s head coach Will Hardy of the NBA on the website.

Hardy estimated that the Jazz were tested by the opponent’s physicality, especially when the Utahns had the ball.

Abundant Markkanen, who played 28 minutes, was his team’s best scorer with 18 points. Beasley reached the same number of points.

Markkanen also had four rebounds in his statistics, three of them on the defensive end. Markkanen’s success percentage in game situation throws was 53.8. Markkanen made three of six attempts from behind the three-point line.

The Bucks gave Utah the most noticeable defeat of the entire season, measured in points, says Mindvers website. Utah now has 17 wins and 15 losses on the season. The team is eighth in the Western Division of the NBA.

The Jazz will continue their eastern away tour next against Markkanen’s last season’s team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The match will be played early on Tuesday Finnish time. Before Christmas, Utah will also face the Detroit Pistons away and the Washington Wizards at home.