Sunday, February 26, 2023
Basketball | Lauri Markkanen was the game’s best scorer, the Utah Jazz covered the San Antonio Spurs

February 26, 2023
Markkanen scored 27 points.

Basketball In the NBA, the Utah Jazz took a home victory over the San Antonio Spurs with a score of 118–102.

Utah’s Finnish star Lauri Markkanen was the match’s top scorer with 27 points and grabbed four rebounds. Out of seven three-point shooting attempts, the Finn succeeded in three.

San Antonio scored the second most points in the match Jeremy Sochanwho brought his team 22 points.

San Antonio led the first quarter 24-33, but the hosts started to rise in the second quarter and went into halftime with numbers 31-32, with Utah one point behind the visitors. The following quarters went in favor of Utah 30–14 and 33–23.

In his previous game against the Oklahoma City Thunders, Markkanen scored a whopping 43 points and sealed Utah’s 120–119 home victory in overtime.

