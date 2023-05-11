Basketball | Lauri Markkanen was the first player left out of the star team

Markkanen was rated as the seventh best wing forward in the NBA.

Basketball star Lauri Markkanen was close to getting another really big honor, but a place in the NBA’s all-star field didn’t come off despite the top season.

A total of three center forwards, six backs and six wing forwards are voted into the NBA’s three all-star fields. Utah Jazz’s number one star Markkanen got the seventh most points in the vote among the wing forwards.

One hundred US and Canadian journalists vote for the season’s best players by venue. Five points are awarded for a first-place vote, three points for a second-place vote, and one point for a third-place vote.

Markkanen received six votes for the second field and 31 for the third field. So a total of 49 points were accumulated. The Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar got the sixth most points among the wing forwards. LeBron James81.

The all-star selection was the 19th of James’ career, which is an NBA record.

Giannis of the Milwaukee Bucks was selected for the first round Antetokounmpoof the Boston Celtics Jayson Tatumof the Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiidyour Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic and the Oklahoma City Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

In February, Markkanen played in the NBA’s all-star game as the first Nordic player. A total of 26 players will play in the star match.

Markkanen played a great season in the ranks of the Jazz. He averaged 25.6 points and 8.6 rebounds in 66 games this season. He was the 12th leading scorer in the NBA.

Markkanen was awarded with overwhelming applause as the NBA’s most developed player.

Currently, Markkanen is completing his conscript service at the Sports School of the Guard’s Jääkärirykment in Santahamina, Helsinki.