Basketball Lauri Markkanen was still on the sidelines when the Chicago Bulls lost to superstar LeBron James-led NBA champions

Lauri Markkanen was sidelined for the sixth consecutive game due to corona regulations when his team, the Chicago Bulls, suffered a 115-117 away loss to last season’s NBA basketball champions Los Angeles Lakers. The Bulls have won four games out of ten.

The Bulls ’best body maker was Zach LaVine 38 points. In the first quarter, LaVine immersed in all eight of his game throws and collected 19 points and two basket passes without a single loss. Sentteri Wendell Carter Jr. threw 23 points.

Lakersin the starting five was missing Anthony Davis due to injury to the thigh appendix muscle, but LeBron James led his team to victory by 28 points.

The NBA reported that tests since December 30 have revealed four new coronavirus infections in the league.

Dallas will have to play their Saturday match against Orlando without Josh Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunsoniawho are in corona quarantine.