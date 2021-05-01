Basketball Lauri Markkanen was sidelined due to illness when Chicago’s playoff wishes were hit

The Chicago Bulls are nine games below the playoff line before the end of the regular season.

Chicago Bulls Lauri Markkanen was left out of his team at the last minute as the Bulls bowed to the Milwaukee Bucks 98-108 in the NBA round of the night.

Also Cristiano Felicio was left out at the last minute, but he or Markka was not put on the list of injured or coronary players.

“Both guys were sick,” head coach Billy Donovan said in the post-match in a remote media event.

The Bulls players received their second coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, but Donovan did not want to answer the question of whether Markkanen and Felicio had received symptoms from the vaccination.

“There are private things I want to respect. Both would rather answer that themselves than have me speak for them, ”Donovan explained.

Bullsilta was also on the sidelines Zach LaVine, who has now been out of nine consecutive matches due to the corona protocol.

However, for the first time, LaVine was at the end of the Bulls bench and followed the match from behind a face mask. The Bulls have lost five matches out of nine without LaVine.

The Bucks ’starting five lacked an ankle-injured superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and injured his toes Donte DiVincenzo. Antetokounmpo replaced the starting five Bobby Portis beat 16 points and 14 rebounds against his former team.

Loss was yet another blow to the Bulls ’hopes of getting into the Eastern Block playoffs, which would require entry into the top ten in the Eastern league table.

The Bulls are in 11th place with the same winning streak as the Toronto Raptors and will play next time as a guest of the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. The Bulls have nine regular season games not played.

“I hope we continue to fight. This is climbing uphill, but we have to keep fighting. This will be a twist. We need to be physically and mentally ready, ”Donovan spoke of pursuing a playoff spot.