Basketball | Lauri Markkanen was nursing a sore knee, the away game in Memphis was missed

Markkanen’s club, the Utah Jazz, lost and had more troubles.

Basketball In the NBA, the Utah Jazz lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 111–117. Before the start of the match, it became clear that Utah’s Finnish player Lauri Markkanen not playing in the match.

Utah told Markkanen, who was selected for next weekend’s all-star game, about his painful knee.

In the early stages of the match, Utah experienced a big setback for the rest of the season, when Collin Sexton injured his hamstring and did not return to the match.

However, Utah, who played with a narrow crew, put the home team Memphis in a tight spot in the last quarter after already getting within a point with 1:28 left in the match. However, Utah couldn’t get any closer against an opponent ranked among the top teams in the Western Conference.

of Utah the top scorer had scored 28 points Kelly Olynyk. Memphis’ most effective player was 26 points Jaren Jackson Jr.

Just before the transfer deadline, Utah lost three consecutive games and the team traded away several key players. Since then, the team has played four matches, of which they have won two and lost two.

Utah’s season resumes next week after the All-Star break against the Oklahoma City Thunder.