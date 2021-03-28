Basketball Lauri Markkanen was left with 10 points in a loss match in Texas – Chicago’s new acquisition is immediately the most effective

Montenegrin player Nikola Vucevic wore the Bulls black jersey he was a fan of as a child.

Transfer time last minute acquired Nikola Vucevic was the most powerful player in the Chicago Bulls as the team’s NBA season continued with an away game in Texas. Vucevic threw 21 points, but the San Antonio Spurs scored four games across their losing streak, defeating the Bulls 120-104.

Star-level center striker Vucevic switched to Chicago from Orlando Magic on Thursday.

“I’m trying to learn how to play and find pitches for playmates. For the first match, this was just fine, and I felt better as the game progressed, ”Vukevic commented. ESPNto.

For Vucevic, wearing the Bulls jersey was special because he was passionate at a young age Michael Jordan -fan. Starring Jordan, the Bulls were the grand club of the 1990s with six NBA championships. The Bulls played against Spurs in black shirts, which were Vukevic’s favorites as a kid.

Bulls CEO Arturas Karnisovas thought after the player deals that Montenegrin Vucevic could solve many offensive head game problems in the team.

“Nikola is easy to bring our way of playing. He is suitable for an attack where places change, the ball moves and quick decisions have to be made, ”Karnisovas estimates his acquisition Chicago Tribunelle.

For NBC, the next Bulls reporter KC Johnson according to Vucevic wanted to play as much as possible to get used to his new playmates.

“Head coach Billy Donovan asked me if I wanted to play in the fourth quarter, even though we are well at a loss. I said I wanted to, ”Vucevic told Johnson On Twitter according to the discussion.

In addition to the points, Vucevic scored nine rebounds and three assists to the basket in his opening match.

Included in the initial line-up Lauri Markkanen threw 10 points and took three rebounds in 26 minutes of playing time. The team’s number one early season Zach LaVine threw 18 points. LaVine has played all the matches this season, even though his ankles are not in one hundred percent condition.

The Bulls season continues on Tuesday in Finnish time with an away match against the Golden State Warriors.