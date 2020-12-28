Basketball Lauri Markkanen was injured in a losing match in Chicago

Markkanen scored the third most points in the match.

Finnish player Lauri Markkanen the team’s Chicago Bulls downstairs NBA journey continued with a third loss to the tube.

The Bulls crashed against the Golden State Warriors early on Monday following a steady battle in Finnish time with points 128–129.

In the second half of the game, it still looked like the Markkanen Bulls were grabbing a win, as the team was in the lead for much of the 3rd and 4th quarters before the Warriors ’last-minute draw.

The Finnish player from Chicago cannot be blamed for the slack, as he accumulated his account in the match 23 points.

Earned more points from the same team only Zach LaVine 33 points, and the Golden King Warriors became the point king of the match Stephen Curry 36 points.

Towards the end of the match, Markkanen was injured. Following the Athletic magazine Bulls according to the supplier he has been diagnosed with a basic injury, which will be reported later.

In the other games of the evening, Charlotte beat Brooklyn 106-14, New Orleans San Antonio 98-95 and Washington crashed Orlando 113-120. Cleveland beat Philadelphia by a clear 118-94, New York by Milwaukee 130-110 and Indiana Boston by a narrow 108-107 points.

Evening the opening match saw the first half of the historic one-sided game as visiting Dallas Mavericks had penalized their host Los Angeles Clippers with a 50-point lead at mid-time.

The points balance was 77-27 in the middle of the game in favor of Dallas, which NBA homepage According to have seen the biggest league in the history of the early twentieth difference. The record overshadowed even the Golden State Warriors ’47-point lead over the Sacramento Kings in 1991.

“I haven’t seen anything like it before in the NBA, and the Clippers were still on the home fields, the former size of the Lakers in the same city Magic Johnson commented on Twitter.

The rest of the game went more smoothly, but the Clippers failed to close the gap and Dallas eventually won by 124-73.

The hardest basketball player in the ranks of Dallas was the Slovenian player Luka Doncic, who scored 18 points in the first half and 24 throughout the game. American Josh Richardson added his own 15 points in the first half and a total of 21.

The game was crippled by the Los Angeles representatives Kawhi Leonardin absence from the fields due to injury.

A huge win for Dallas is likely to bring confidence, as the team had opened their NBA season with two consecutive losses, the most recent of which was also in Los Angeles on the same field of play against the LA Lakers.