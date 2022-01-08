Basketball Lauri Markkanen was in a good mood for Cleveland’s victory – Next up is the dynasty of the 2010s

Lauri Markkanen had more than 33 minutes to play in Cleveland’s Portland away victory.

Basketball In the NBA Lauri Markkasen represented by the Cleveland Cavaliers won the away game against the Portland Trail Blazers with points 114-101.

The decisive difference was only taken by Cleveland in the final quarter of the match, which was started with Cleveland leading by just four points.

Markkanen threw 15 points in the match and was the third best scorer on his team. Two throws from six attempts and five out of six free throws from Markkanen sank from the three-point line. The Finn took only one rebound in the game.

Markkanen had more than 33 minutes of playing time.

The match the most effective was Markkanen’s companion Darius Garland 26 points.

The second most points were nested in Portland Norman Powell. Portland played in the match without their biggest stars Damian Lillardia and CJ McCollumiawho were sidelined due to injuries.

The win for Cleveland was 22nd of the season. Of the team’s seven games since Christmas, four have ended in defeat.

Cleveland will play their next Western guest tour on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors. Has been on the sidelines for more than two years Klay Thompson is expected to make a return to the fields in that match.

