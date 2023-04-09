Basketball | Lauri Markkanen trusts that everything will go smoothly in the army: “Of course, summer is not long enough”

The Finnish star of the Utah Jazz missed the last home game of the season due to a hand injury.

The Utah Jazz Finnish star Lauri Markkanen was sidelined for the Jazz’s last regular season home game in the NBA basketball league due to a hand injury.

Nevertheless, Markkanen was the most interesting Jazz player of the evening from the point of view of the local media, because he talked about his military service, which will soon start during the match, newspaper The Salt Lake Tribune and a media company KSL told.

The 25-year-old Markkanen informed the media of his home state that he must enter the service no later than the year he turns 30.

“I thought if we don’t make the playoffs this year, it’s a good time to do it instead of delaying the service and having to do it at a time that wouldn’t suit me so well,” Markkanen said.

He will start his conscript service in the Sports School’s April entry batch of this year, who will enter the service on April 17.

A place in the NBA playoffs remained a dream for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz.

Markkanen admitted to the Utah media that he doesn’t know much about his future military service. However, he added that he is confident that the army will not affect the preparation for the upcoming season.

“I’m going to a place where there are a lot of athletes. They have dealt with professional athletes before.”

Conscript service in Finland lasts 165, 255 or 347 days, depending on the training. Both KSL and the Salt Lake Tribune noted that athletes like Markkanen, like professional hockey players, can spread their services over several summers.

“Of course, the summer is not long enough for us to do it together in one summer. Let’s see how many days I can accumulate this summer. I really don’t want that [varusmiespalveluksen] impact on basketball, so we came up with a good combination.”

Lauri Markkanen, who will start his military service on April 17th, played a great season with the Utah Jazz.

Finnish star teammates and coaches can’t identify with what Markkase will soon have in front of him. Jazz head coach Will Hardy said that he was surprised when he heard about Markkanen’s military service for the first time.

“He lives in a country with different requirements than ours. We’ve talked about it with him all year,” Hardy said.

“In today’s world situation, it never feels good when someone close to you goes to the army. I hope he completes his service, stays safe and comes back healthy. It’s interesting to see him in a military uniform.”

Canadian center of jazz Kelly Olynyk considered Markkanen’s situation special, but praised the Finn for taking care of his duties.

“I’m sure he will do his best to serve his country.”

According to the Utah media, Lauri Markkanen is not stressed about his military service.

In front According to Markkanen, the current life change does not stress him. The basketball star reminded that most of his service friends are young people who have just finished high school.

“There will definitely be some things that I know, but I didn’t know about when I was 18. I’m sure it [armeija] starts with pretty basic stuff.”

The Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets 118–114 in their last home game of the regular season. Before the match, Markkanen went to the park to thank the audience for the season.

“I want to say thank you on behalf of my teammates and the organization. You are truly the best in the NBA. Let’s do it one more time”, Markkanen said.