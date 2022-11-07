Basketball | Lauri Markkanen threw a perfect half – another victory for Utah

Utah beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102.

The Utah Jazz Lauri Markkanella was quite a special match in Sunday’s NBA round, when the team faced the Los Angeles Clippers on the away court.

Markkanen scored 18 points as Utah won 110–102. The victory was already the team’s eighth out of 11 matches of the season.

What makes Utah’s Finnish star’s match special is the points distribution. In the opening period of the match, Markkanen threw only one three-pointer, and it sank. In the second quarter, everything sunk in, and by the break, Markkane had a total of 14 points without a single miss.

In the third quarter, the misses started to come, and Markkanen’s score only increased by two points.

In the decisive moments of the match, Markkanen sank one deuce, but improved more in rebounds, and he was finally credited with nine of them.

In the end, two-pointers sank 5/9, three-pointers 1/3 and free throws 7/7. In addition, the account accumulated one save, which was seen in the last minute of the match

Utah’s next match is already next night, Finnish time, when it faces the Los Angeles Lakers on its home floor. In the previous meeting between the teams on Saturday, the Jazz were better with a score of 130–116.