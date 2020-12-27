Basketball Lauri Markkanen threw 16 points, but the Chigaco Bulls lost their second match of the season

Head coach: “Most evenings we’re probably not the most athletic, skilled or experienced, but we can be a team.”

Lauri Markkanen represented by the Chicago Bulls lost in basketball in the NBA to the Indiana Pacers 106-125.

Markkanen beat his team with the second most points in local time in the game played on Saturday. He grabbed 16 points. In threes, he succeeded twice out of eight tries.

The Bulls scored the most points again Zach LaVine, who managed to increase the team’s balance by 17 points. In terms of Indiana points, the most successful player was TJ Warren, who grabbed 23 points.

Chicago Sun-Times magazine tells the coach Billy Donovanin be concerned about how team players let adversities on the field scrap them physically and emotionally.

“I’ve said this before: They have to do this together. They have to fight together, do it together. Most nights, we’re probably not the most athletic, skilled, or experienced, but we can be a team, ”he said after the match.

Started season is Donovan’s first Bulls head coach.

The match was the Bulls ’second this season. The team also lost their season opener. The Atlanta Hawks took the Chicagoians 124-104.

The Bulls next face the Golden State Warriors. The match starts Finnish time early on Monday morning.