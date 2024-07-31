Basketball|Susijengi gathered in Tampere on Wednesday to compete for an important cause for the players.

With the national basketball team was an event related to the K-Market chain’s #kiusaamisvapaa campaign in Tampere on Wednesday.

The team’s program included an Amazing Race-type charity race. The wolf gang was divided into groups of three, where they did different tasks in five K-markets in Tampere and collected funds for anti-bullying work in tick tasks.

No fewer than 15 national team players were there, including Finland’s brightest basketball star Lauri Markkanen.

“It’s cool to be able to do something for a really important cause. Every wolf gang member thinks bullying is wrong, but unfortunately it still happens. All actions that can be used to reduce bullying should be taken advantage of,” said Markkanen.

Finland the NBA’s brightest star says that even as a child he recognized certain signs of bullying that targeted him.

“However, I was able to rule them out, but through that I do recognize things that the victims of temptation may have to experience if the right kind of support is not available around them.”

“After all, bullying almost always happens in secret. That’s why the more adults of all kinds can get to observe the matter and, if necessary, intervene, the more security the bullies get.”

As a warm-up, Markkanen pulled a familiar one from Duudsons Jukka Hilden’s with a playful race, where first the head was rotated around the stick and then the ball was thrown into a mini-basket.

Lauri Markkanen’s autograph had been requested in Tampere.

Sock Markkanes didn’t swing the tutu effectively, but the one holding the mini basket in his hands must have played a part in this Perttu on Blombergwho appeared to tip the mini-basket on purpose as the NBA star shot.

“Everyone in Susijeng wants to be a strong supporter of the campaign and to make an impact with their own contribution to getting more eyes to prevent bullying and provide protection for those who experience it, Markkanen said.

Hilden is familiar with the topic of bullying, as it has always been something the Duudsons have particularly wanted to fight against by, among other things, making numerous visits to schools.

“Many kinds of successes have come over the years when we have toured Finland and organized various adventures. However, we must strive to influence the issue more and more visibly, because, for example, through social media, the world today is an even duller place than it was in my youth,” said Hilden.

Hilden is currently experiencing exciting moments anyway. Her fifth child is due on August 10.

The basketball team’s Wednesday evening program also includes watching the Finland-Serbia match of the under-18 EC home championships.

“I have a lot of nice memories of those games from my youth years. Playing in the Suomi shirt was fun. A couple of times I think I made it to the star of the tournament,” Markkanen recalled.

The bullying-free campaign started in 2020, when K-Market Tervapata was held in Tervakoski Ville Kestilä helped one bullied person and declared his store a bullying-free zone.

At the moment, 800 K-Markets are already involved in the national campaign.

“The campaign works well inside the store these days, but sometimes things are revealed outside the store. Someone who has been bullied may have been pressured, for example, to steal something from their bullies. We have been able to intervene in this kind of thing when the matter has come to our attention”, a merchant from K-Market Amur Jani Kangasniemi gives an example of the meaning of the campaign.

Susijengi’s next game event in Finland is on November 21, when Susijengi will meet Georgia in the European Championship qualifying match at Metro Arena in Espoo.