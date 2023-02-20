Basketball | Lauri Markkanen surprised a fan in a memorable way before the star match: “I can’t believe this”

The Finnish star of the Utah Jazz gave away his own tickets on Twitter.

Basketball league Participated in the NBA All-Star Game in his hometown of Salt Lake City Lauri Markkanen pleasantly surprised a supporter of his club Utah Jazz.

Markkanen, 25, announced a few hours before the match on his Twitter account that he wants to give his two personal tickets to the all-star game to a loyal Jazz supporter.

Suomalaistahtih received almost a thousand responses to its message and it was shared hundreds of times. In the end, Markkanen picked the popular one maintained by a supporter as the winner JazzNationaccount.

“I’ve seen many replies mentioning that he should win the tickets. So good luck”, Markkanen wrote.

“I appreciate everyone’s support and it means a lot to me,” he added, hoping to give his supporters something to be proud of in tonight’s all-star match.

For a long time the line’s Jazz supporter responded to Markkanen’s message with confused gratitude.

“Thank you very much. I can not believe this. Big thanks also to everyone who helped me win these. I’m really excited,” he wrote.

Next time supporter thank you Markkas after entering the arena. During the event, he shared numerous videos of the match on his Twitter account.

After the match, there were still thirds thanks time.

“Thank you very much for the tickets, Lauri. This was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I will never forget it,” the supporter thanked and ended his message with a promise.

“I’ll order two or three Markkanen jerseys tomorrow.”

Markkanen played in the first all-star game of his NBA career as a superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo on Team Giannis.

Team Giannis won LeBron James’s Team LeBron scores 184-175. Markkanen scored 13 points in the match, which was fourth most about his team.

Only the record holder in the all-star game scored more points Jayson Tatum (55), Donovan Mitchell (40) as well as Damian Lillard (26).