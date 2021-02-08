The severity of Markkanen’s injury became clear in the shoulder descriptions.

NBA club The Finnish star of Chicago Bulls Lauri Markkanen is on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury from games an estimated two to four weeks, his club said on Monday.

The descriptions revealed that Markkanen had stretched his right humerus-clavicle joint.

Markkanen, 23, was injured on Friday when the Bulls lost a number 119-123 to Orlando Magic in an away game. The Bulls played their next match on Saturday without Markka.

Markkanen plays his fourth season in the NBA and Bulls. In the fourteen matches of the current season, he has scored an average of 19.1 points and taken an average of 6.1 rebounds per match.

In 184 matches of his NBA career, Markkanen have scored 16.4 points per match and taken 7.5 rebounds per match.

Source: Reuters.