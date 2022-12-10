Basketball | Lauri Markkanen still sick, loss to Utah

Markkanen was on the sidelines for the second game in a row due to illness.

Basketball In the NBA, a Finnish player for the Utah Jazz Lauri Markkanen was on the sidelines for the second match in a row due to illness.

Without Markka and hamstring problems Collin Sexton played Utah suffered a 108-118 home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, to whom the Jazz sold the center forward last summer Rudy Gobert’s.

He scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

“It was a little weird walking into the arena with a visitor’s pass and going into the away team’s locker room,” Gobert said. on ESPN’s website.

Utah’s returning playmaker from injury Mike Conley played a good 24 minutes and scored 17 points and gave six assists that led to the basket. Utah’s most effective player Malik Beasley scored 23 points.

Utah’s season continues on Saturday with an away game against the Denver Nuggets.