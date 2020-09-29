Basketball | Lauri Markkanen spoke about the promising discussion with the new head coach: “I want to show that people are wrong”

Markkanen is looking forward to working with new coach Billy Donovan.

Finland with the biggest basketball star Lauri Markkanen the fourth season in the NBA begins in the ranks of the Chicago Bulls, and the man is threatening to show off.

After the second season, Markkan was expected to make a final breakthrough last year, but the playing role was surprisingly reduced, and in the end the Finn was often seen just waiting for the ball behind the three-point arc.

At the same time, the Bulls ’game got stuck, and the team fell far short of the playoffs.

“We thought we would have had a better year, but of course I have to turn my gaze to myself. I can always play more energetically and get more rebounds, which gets me moving, ”Markkanen reflected on the club. website.

“It’s made me press the job this summer. I’ve done a lot of work. I am excited about the upcoming season and believe they can make a comeback. “

Markkanen admits for himself that last season was bad for him.

“It was a spiritually new experience. I learned about it, and I feel more mature now. I know people don’t expect such big things from me this season. However, my own expectations are higher than ever before. ”

“I have to show that I can get up after a bad year. I want to show that people are wrong. ”

Succeeding in the plan is also vital for the continuation of Markkanen’s career. The current season is the last in Markkanen’s income agreement, so good extracts are needed for the future as well.

“I’m not really worried about it. I want to stay in Chicago for a long time. I focus on things I can influence with parquet. Others get to think about contract issues. ”

Markkasen In terms of believing in the future, more coach changes. Markkanen’s role has shrunk Jim Boylen was allowed to leave, and was replaced Billy Donovan.

Donovan, 55, coached the Oklahoma City Thunder for five seasons. The team won 60.8% in 400 matches. The team survived the playoffs each year.

Donovan’s win percentage is enough for the NBA all-time rankings to rank 16th out of those coaches who have coached at least a hundred matches.

“I feel really confident about this season. We should have a really good team. Thanks to Donovan’s experience, I believe we are good. ”

“I think I can be more efficient and versatile than last year.”

Markkanen says he only talked to Donova once.

“On the basis of one conversation I’m really convinced that the way he uses players through these strengths. He asked me where I want the ball and what I want to do with it. ”

“I look forward to working with him.”

In the NBA is about to begin the final series between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers. The new NBA season is scheduled to kick off in December, but the exact date has not been locked.