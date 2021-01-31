Basketball Lauri Markkanen slammed Damian Lillard’s fatal three: “He is a mindless player”

Lauri Markkanen followed closely as the victory slipped from Chicago.

Chicago The Bulls were stuck in victory until the end of the match in the basketball NBA, but the 122-117 lead taken 11.5 seconds before the end of the regular season turned into a bitter 122-123 home loss for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Portland Damian Lillard narrowed by a three-point throw 8.9 seconds before the end and threw a decisive third just 0.3 seconds before full time.

“He’s a mindless player, one of the only players in the league who can throw such a throw in evenly,” a Finnish player in Chicago Lauri Markkanen repeated the solution according to a press release from the Finnish Basketball Association.

Markkanen was Chicago’s most powerful by 31 points, but the team had to bow to a third consecutive loss. The meager loss annoyed the Chicago coach Billy Donovania.

“We need to learn how we can win matches like this. I have said in the past that the loss is painful like this, how sometimes we lose, “Donovan mused Chicago Tribune website.

Chicago lost a couple of previous matches in a clear reading, but the team has suffered several two- or three-point losses during the season. The loss of the night before Sunday was the slightest of your season.

Portland powerhouse Lillard punished Chicago by a total of 44 points. He dipped his throws with an accuracy of 57.7 percent, but Markkanen’s percentage was even better at 66.7.

Markkanen played almost 36 minutes and was the most employed player on his team. He took six rebounds and received fire support to score points in particular From Zach LaVine (26) and Coby Whitelta (20). LaVine and White also lingered for more than half an hour.

Lillard, who played even more than Markka, stood out when the game had to be solved and threw the winning basket over the Finn.

“‘ Dame ’makes his bet and never gives up. No matter how much we are at a loss. He always believes we have a chance to win, and that attitude and confidence are contagious, ”Portland Coach Terry Stotts praised ESPN website.