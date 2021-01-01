Basketball Lauri Markkanen sidelined, the Chicago Bulls played understaffed due to corona regulations

The Bulls knocked out Washington without Markka and three other regular players on the team.

Chicago The Bulls stretched in the NBA league despite a four-player absence to victory in a New Year’s Eve match against Washington.

Free Lauri from Markka, Tomas Satoranskya, Ryan Arcidiaconoa and Chandler Hutchisonia the Bulls, who were in the match, took the away victory with points 133-130.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan announced On Twitterthat the quartet was on the sidelines due to NBA league health and safety regulations.

Players may not have been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection, but they may have been exposed to the infection and were therefore separated from the rest of the team.

Bulls the away game trip to Washington brought two wins and left the Wizards still without wins in the current season. The Wizards already have five losses.

A striker who started in Markkanen’s place Otto Porter Jr. and butt Zach LaVine were Chicago power players. Porter bagged 28 points and scraped 12 rebounds. LaVine scored 22 points.

“This shows that a team grows when it wants to learn from every game. We learn from our mistakes and make progress, ”Porter summed up the significance of the two victories Chicago Tribune magazine.

“This is a huge thing for us.”

Chicago substitutes Daniel Gafford and Thaddeus Young made a solid contribution to victory. Both scored 15 points and ended up in the best power readings of the match. Gafford was marked with +23 and Young with +19.

Coach Donovan was pleased with the contribution of the substitutes, as Korona will continue to limit the line-up.

“We need to be flexible and make the most of the players that are available,” Donovan said.

The four missing from the Washington game will also not travel to Chicago’s next away game against Milwaukee.

“I don’t know how long they’ve been on the sidelines. The situation is cleared by daily tests, but it may take some time for them to return, ”Donovan assesses the situation.