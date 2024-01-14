Basketball | Lauri Markkanen shone again – the club dug up a huge statistical fact

Lauri Markkanen shined when the Los Angeles Lakers fell.

Fresh athlete of the year Lauri Markkanen was the Utah Jazz's best scorer with 29 points, when the team beat the Los Angeles Lakers 132–125 (64–67) at home in the NBA.

The Suomalaistaehti sank his shots with 50 percent accuracy (8/16), grabbed nine rebounds, gave five assists and took two steals. Markkanen sank all 11 of his shots from the free throw line.

Markkanen's special skills were also told by one trick he did in the match: he passed the Lakers' back star D'Angelo Russell's with a clever diversion: Markkanen, who was running at almost full speed, bounced the ball behind his back and easily dodged Russell's attempt to steal.

“This is absolutely phenomenal from Lauri”, was analyzed in the match broadcast.

The 213-centimeter Markkanen is excellent with the ball for a tall player. The gimmick underscored this special skill.

Markkanen is having an excellent season and his condition would seem to be on point. The Utah Jazz on the X account the statistics were studied and it was found that he is the first club player of the millennium with a scoring average of 24.5 and a shooting accuracy of 55.2 percent, when looking at matches played in consecutive days.

Difficult For Utah, which got into a great mood after the early season, it was the fifth consecutive victory and the eighth consecutive home victory. The team has won 14 of their last 18 matches.

About Utah's other players Collin Sexton scored 27 points and Jordan Clarkson 21 points. Center John Collins recorded 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Lakers playmaker D'Angelo Russell was the top player in the entire field with 39 points. The star of the team LeBron James was sidelined for the match due to an ankle problem.

Utah has risen to ninth place in the Western Conference. The team will next face the Indiana Pacers Finland time in their home arena on Tuesday morning.