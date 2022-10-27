Basketball | Lauri Markkanen served up an amazing donk show

Earlier this week, the Utah Jazz suffered their only loss of the season so far to the Houston Rockets, which they now beat.

Lauri Markkanen was his team’s leading scorer when the Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 in their NBA home game on Thursday.

Markkanen finished the match with 24 points. Houston reached the same balance Kevin Porter. Markkanen, who got exactly 34 minutes of playing time, also recorded nine rebounds and three assists.

Markkanen served up quite a show in the match and hit the ball into the basket time after time.

Besides Markkanen and Porter, only Utah Jordan Clarkson reached the points balance starting with second.

The teams also met earlier this week, when Utah was humbled by Houston 114-108. Utah has won all their other matches of the season.

The team has indeed been one of the surprises of the season that has started: Utah shined in its opening games as an underdog against Denver, Minnesota and New Orleans, and Markkanen has performed convincingly since the beginning of the season.