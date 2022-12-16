Basketball | Lauri Markkanen scored wild points again

Lauri Markkanen sealed Utah’s overtime victory with his free throws.

Utah In NBA basketball, the Jazz celebrated again at the expense of the New Orleans Pelicans, who belong to the top end of the Western Conference. This week’s second consecutive win over the same opponent came in overtime.

Utah took its 17th win of the season, 132–129, and the team’s Finnish player Lauri Markkanen scored his team’s second-highest 31 points.

Markkanen returned to the field in the previous Pelicans match after a three-game sick leave.

“Great win for the whole team. Beating such a tough team twice in a row is a tough job,” says the Jazz’s head coach Will Hardy on the club’s website.

The last moments of the actual game time were tense, as Markkanen took his team to a three-point lead at the end.

of New Orleans by Trey Murphy III However, the three-point basket thrown 2.9 seconds before the end of regular time moved the decision to overtime.

In overtime Utah was never down. Markkanen sealed the game with his two free throws 7.2 seconds before the final buzzer.

“The end of the match described our team well. The attack does not depend on one man, but several players are able to build a variety of solution positions”, Hardy characterized.

Markkanen, who played clearly the most of his team, i.e. 42.09 minutes, in addition to points, took five defensive rebounds and gave three assists that led to the basket.

Markkanen made all ten of his free throws. The Finn’s success rate was 53.3 in two-point throws and 55.6 in three-point throws.

Utah’s leading scorer had scored 39 points Jordan Clarkson. The number one name in New Orleans had scored 31 points Zion Williamson.

The season of Utah, which is seventh in the western division, continues early Sunday Finland time in the state of Wisconsin as a guest of the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee is second in the Eastern Conference behind the Boston Celtics.

Correction at 7:30 a.m.: The headline initially read incorrectly that Markkanen would have scored 29 points.