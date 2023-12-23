Basketball | Lauri Markkanen scored 30 points for the Utah Jazz, who beat the Toronto Raptors

Utah was still down almost 20 points at the end of the second period, but gradually caught up with Toronto.

Basketball in the NBA Lauri Markkanen starred Utah Jazz managed to get out of a clear losing situation and beat the Toronto Raptors 126–119.

Markkanen, who returned to the field, was his team's most effective point scorer together with his teammates by Jordan Clarkson with. Both scored 30 points for the Jazz. Markkanen grabbed nine rebounds.

Utah was still almost 20 points behind at the end of the second period, but gradually caught up with Toronto in the third quarter. In the last quarter, Markkanen pushed the Jazz to take the lead on two occasions, after the latter of which the Utahns held their ground until victory.