Thursday, December 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Basketball | Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points, but Utah lost in the end: “Epic collapse”

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 29, 2022
in World Europe
0

Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points and grabbed 16 rebounds.

Finnish NBA star Lauri Markkanen the team Utah Jazz was pressing towards victory in last night’s round, but in the end had to bow to the Golden State Warriors.

Markkanen was in a good mood. He was the best scorer of the match with 29 points. The Finn powerfully grabbed 16 rebounds. Markkanen clocked his team’s longest playing time: 35:48.

The pace of the Jazz changed dramatically in the last quarter of the game. The Golden State Warriors won it convincingly 24–13 and took the score 112–107.

The loss was the second in a row for Markkanen’s group. The team is ninth in the NBA’s Western Conference and is currently heading for the playoffs.

Editor of the Salt Lake Tribune Eric Walden comment on the match on Twitter.

“Epic meltdown,” he declared.

The same man reacts to what Jazz did earlier in the match.

See also  Queen Elizabeth II remembers the Duke of Edinburgh in her emotional Christmas speech

“I’m not an NBA coach, but right now my advice would be to deliver the f***ing ball to Lauri Markkanen,” he wrote.

#Basketball #Lauri #Markkanen #scored #points #Utah #lost #Epic #collapse

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The Russians will be convicted of killing a hospitable friend and setting fire to the house with her body

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result