Basketball | Lauri Markkanen scored 24 points, but Utah suffered a bitter defeat in Portland

Lauri Markkanen The Utah Jazz lost basketball in the NBA to the Portland Trail Blazers with a score of 124–134. The loss was bittersweet for Utah, as both teams are fighting for a playoff spot.

Utah dominated the game for the opening quarter, but in the second quarter, Portland got the hang of it, leveled up, and went for it.

Portland’s No. 1 name was the club’s all-time leading scorer Damian Lillardwho scored as many as 60 points in the match.

Markkanen was Utah’s best scorer and scored 24 points. In addition, Markkanen grabbed four rebounds and gave one pass that led to a basket.