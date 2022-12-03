Basketball | Lauri Markkanen scored 24 points and was the scorer of the match

The Utah Jazz crushed the Indiana Pacers at home and took their second straight win.

Lauri Markkanen scored a game-high 24 points as the Utah Jazz beat the Indiana Pacers 139–119 with a strong performance at home in the NBA basketball league.

Markkanen sank his set shots with more than 50 percent accuracy (8/15), grabbed 13 rebounds and made three basket assists.

Utah’s Finnish star was also careful in long throws, as five out of nine three-point attempts were successful. Utah Income Center Walker Kessler recorded a career high in points (20), and from the backs Jordan Clarkson collected 19 and Collin Sexton 18 points.

of Utah head coach Will Hardy was satisfied with his team’s passionate approach to the game. The Jazz jumped out to a 16-point lead in the first half.

“The players maintained their aggressiveness in the match, and our momentum did not slow down,” Hardy told the news agency According to AP.

The victory was the second in a row for the Jazz after a long losing streak. The team has won 14 of their 25 early season games and is sixth in the Western Conference.

The Jazz continue their season in Finland already on Sunday morning with a home game against the Portland Trail Blazers.