Basketball Lauri Markkanen scored 18 points when the Chicago Bulls took their second consecutive victory

January 19, 2021
Markkanen was the second best scorer in Chicago.

Basketball League The Chicago Bulls, who play in the NBA, won their second consecutive match when they knocked down the Houston Rockets by 125-120.

Bulls Finnish player Lauri Markkanen was in the attack, although he missed the power of the previous match, when the Finn threw 29 points.

Now Markkanen was Chicago’s second best scorer with 18 points. In addition, the Finn grabbed seven rebounds.

The Bulls number one had scored 33 points Zach LaVine. Seven Bulls players reached the double-digit points balance.

The guest score was Victor Oladipo With 32 points. Christian Wood bagged 30 surfaces.

.

