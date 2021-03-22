Basketball Lauri Markkanen scored 16 points when Chicago captured his take on the playoffs

Detroit fell to a score of 100-86.

Basketball League In the NBA Lauri Markkanen The Chicago Bulls took an important victory over the Detroit Pistons with a score of 100-86. The first episode went to Detroit, but the guest Chicago took the other quarters.

Markkanen bagged 16 points in the game. He succeeded in threes three times. A total of nine attempts were made. 3/6 of the two-point throws sank and 1/1 of the free throws. Markkanen took eight rebounds.

Chicago’s most powerful player was Zach LaVine, who bagged 18 points. The most effective of the whole match was Detroit Jerami Grant, who scored 26 points.

Bulls in the previous game played last weekend, the Chicagoans were in the lead but eventually lost in overtime to the Denver Nuggets. The Bulls have lost 16, 14 and 13 point leads this season in the final quarter. This time, however, the team was able to keep its lead.

Chicagoans don’t have very long to get back to the next game. The team will face local time as early as Monday at Utah Jazz in Chicago.

Bulls has won 19 games this season and lost 22. The team is tenth in the Eastern Conference and caught up in the final qualifying round of the playoffs.