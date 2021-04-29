Thursday, April 29, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Basketball Lauri Markkanen scored 14 points in Madison Square Garden, the playoffs escaped more from Chicago

by admin
April 29, 2021
in World
0

The Chicago Bulls took on their coats with the host team from the New York Knicks.

Basketball League In the NBA Lauri Markkanen represented by the Chicago Bulls took their guest coats from the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The home team Knicks took the match with a score of 113-94.

The Knicks dominated the game in the opening and closing rounds. The Bulls, on the other hand, scored more points in the second and third sets, but the successes were not enough to reverse the direction of the match.

Markkanen was again a substitution, and the playing time was 25 minutes. He scored a total of 14 points. He accumulated three attempts, three of which went in. Markkanen managed to get six rebounds.

Markkanen’s positive balance was -1, which is clearly better than in the opening week.

The very scorer of the game was New York Julius Randle, who scored a total of 34 points. He succeeded in four out of seven attempts. Chicago’s very Pussittaja, on the other hand, had scored 26 points Nikola Vučević.

With the defeat, the playoff line broke to two wins, while Washington surprised the Los Angeles Lakers.

.
#Basketball #Lauri #Markkanen #scored #points #Madison #Square #Garden #playoffs #escaped #Chicago

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

University of Helsinki The dreaded master's thesis can be written in a few weeks: Auri Hiltunen, who did the work of a boardwalk at lightning speed, tells how it succeeds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.