Basketball Lauri Markkanen sank four of three and Cleveland secured playoff playoff basketball in the NBA

Last season’s champion crashed in the Cavaliers ’reading.

Basketball In the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers faced the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks at home. Cleveland grabbed an important victory in the match with a score of 133-115.

If Cleveland had lost, it could have dropped all the way to ten. Now the ranking in the regular season at the Eastern Conference is eighth.

Lauri Markkanen played in the 20th minute and scored 23 points. Markkanen managed to bag four of his seven three-point throw attempts. Markkanen snapped seven rebounds.

A member of the team Darius Garlandin point catch remained low. Garland scored 11 points. Top newcomer Evan Mobley he also remained at fairly low points, increasing his pot by 18 points. Cleveland’s hardest score grabbed Kevin Lovewith 32 points credited to the account.

Team has had to play since the beginning of March without an important star player Jarrett Alleniawhich is out of assembly due to a finger injury.

In the playoffs, Cleveland will face the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. The winning team continues straight to the playoffs.

In other major matches in the Eastern Group, Brooklyn won the Indian with 134-126 points. The match between Charlotte and Washington also ended in a home team win, with final scores ranging from 124 to 108. The fight between Houston and Atlanta was won by Atlanta, with a final score of 114-130.

In the second playoff round, Atlanta and Charlotte, who finished in 9th and 10th place, will face each other. The winner of the match still has a chance to fight for a place in the playoffs against either Cleveland or Brooklyn, depending on which team loses on Tuesday.