Basketball | Lauri Markkanen sank every third of his threes when Chicago won by a fair point difference

Markkanen was the second best scorer of the match in the Oklahoma crash.

Chicago The Bulls took a victory in the NBA league in basketball from Oklahoma City Thunder. The Bulls took the win by more than twenty points, with the final balance in favor of the Chicagoans 123-102.

A Finnish player in Chicago Lauri Markkanen immersed every third he tried. The Finnish account, which was on the parquet for about 32 minutes, got a total of 22 points during the match.

Markkanen was the second best scorer in the game. He finished second to his teammate Zach LaVinelle, who slammed the ball into his opponent ‘s basket for up to 40 points in about 31 minutes of play.