Basketball Lauri Markkanen sank all seven of his three in his return game, but Philadelphia wiped the floor in Chicago

The Finnish reinforcement in Chicago had been away from the basketball courts since the beginning of February due to a shoulder injury.

From a shoulder injury injured basketball player Lauri Markkanen returned local time on Thursday to the NBA Parquets, but his team’s Chicago Bulls didn’t make it to victory. The Philadelphia 76ers punished Chicagoans 127-105.

Markkanen was on the field a total of about 27 and a half minutes. He had time to try a total of seven of the three, each of which he immersed. Markkanen scored a total of 23 points during the game and was the number one player in his team in the match.

The Finn felt that Chicago fell into a loss of the ball (19 times).

“We couldn’t stop the attacks, and we lost the ball too much. We let them into the free throw line too often, and they got too many offensive rebounds. That must not happen, we must learn from this and be better, ”Markkanen commented at the press conference.

However, the number one player in the entire match was found in the ranks of Philadelphia, for Tobias Harris immersed one point more than Markka.

Despite the loss to Chicago, the third highest scorer in the match was also found in the Bulls shirt. Zach LaVine scored seven baskets and a total of 19 points.

Markkanen was named to the Bulls opening lineup during the game. Before that, Markkanen last played at the beginning of February. He injured his shoulder in a match played against Orlando Magic.

Bulls Published on Twitter account video According to Markkanen, he described himself well after the game, although there is still a long way to go.

Sports channel ESPNAccording to Markkanen, Chicago was largely in full play in Thursday ‘s game, when Markkanen and Otto Porter jr. were available again. Porter jr. had been off the field since the beginning of February, like Markkanen.

In Thursday’s match, Porter jr. had to be on the parquet on Thursday for less than 18 minutes, during which he immersed one-third.

ESPNAccording to, the basketball league had historic moments on hand exactly a year earlier. The NBA suspended matches last year on March 11 due to a corona pandemic, which, according to the channel, caused a chain reaction in the sports world.

The historic NBA break was preceded by Utah Jazz Rudy Gobertin coronary infection.