Basketball | Lauri Markkanen revealed what was said to him before the last three-point shot attempt

Jordan Clarkson urged Markkas to try to break the 50-point barrier. The Finn boasted his record points in the NBA, but the game ball went to the rookie who scored 11 points.

The Utah Jazz Finnish star Lauri Markkanen the best season of his basketball career continued on Thursday with the best game of his NBA career. The Finn poured in 49 points and helped the Jazz snap their five-game losing streak with a 131-114 win over the Houston Rockets.

“Once again, it’s about my teammates. That’s all. The coaches have done a great job putting me in situations where I can succeed. My teammates give me the ball and trust me. It feels good. Just as I trust them, they believe in me,” Markkanen told Jazz on the website.

Markkanen started fast and scored 18 points in the first quarter, which is his one-quarter record in the NBA. He made 6 of 15 threes, 9 of 12 twos and 13 of 13 free throws.

According to the Jazz, Markkanen became the first NBA player ever to sink at least 12 free throws without a miss in three consecutive games.

Markkanen’s last three-point attempt missed, and the Utah players reacted with disappointment when the 50-point limit was not reached by the Finn.

“Jordan [Clarkson] said: Try fifty. I was doubled at the end, but I had to try. I’m not really upset that it didn’t go in. It was great to see the enthusiasm of my teammates, just as I am excited for them,” said Markkanen.

Markkanen the previous NBA single-game record was 38, which he accomplished twice, most recently against the Detroit Pistons in December. Markkanen has scored at least 30 points in four of the last eight games.

“He has been working on different ways to influence the game in attack. He’s shown that he understands how to play when opponents try to take certain things away from him,” Jazz coach Will Hardy praised.

“Of course he has shown that he can throw. But his physicality, his ability to drive to the basket and set screens have given him the opportunity to make baskets in a lot of different ways,” Hardy explained.

Hardy announced that Markkanen will not receive the match ball as a souvenir, but it will go to the rookie To Ochai Agbaji. Collin Sexton while sidelined with a hamstring injury, Agbaji scored a career-high 11 points.

“I think it’s clear to whom the match ball goes. It goes to Ochai Agbaji. Lauri is a very good player and he scored 49 points, but Ochai also set his record. I appreciate how Ochai has worked every day this season. He stepped up in a big way,” Hardy said.

The loss was the sixth in a row for the Rockets. Team coach Stephen Silas was particularly disappointed with Markkanen’s number of free throws.

“Free throws were the biggest thing. That’s always the biggest thing. When a player shoots a lot of points, it’s about playing with discipline and not fouling and sending him to the free throw line 13 times. That’s how it works,” said Silas.

Utah will next face the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, where Markkanen played the first four seasons of his NBA career from 2017 to 2021.