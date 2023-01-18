Basketball | Lauri Markkanen recovered from his injury, will return to the lineup tonight

A sprained hip kept the Finn on the sidelines for the Utah Jazz’s last two games.

18.1. 23:34

NBA basketball league Utah Jazz’s Finnish star Lauri Markkanen returns to the games when the Jazz face the Los Angeles Clippers in a home game on Thursday at 4 am Finnish time. Jazz told on his Twitter account That Markkanen will be available for the match.

Markkanen was absent from the previous two matches due to a hip contusion. Markkanen has played brilliantly in his first season with the Jazz. He is averaging 24.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

The Jazz have won 23 games and lost 24 this season, and the team is in eighth place in the NBA’s Western Division. Tonight’s opponent, the Clippers, is seventh, with 23 wins and 23 losses.

Read more: A shock move to a Mormon town threatened to turn Lauri Markkanen’s career downhill, but something completely different happened

Read more: Incredible comparison of Lauri Markkase to LeBron James – “He’s been so good”

Read more: The prestigious The Athletic predicts Lauri Markkas for the all-star match: “Pretty clear as day”