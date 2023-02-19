Basketball | Lauri Markkanen qualified for the final in the three-star race – the training spirit would have taken him to victory

The winner of the all-star weekend dunk contest doesn’t even play in the NBA.

The home crowd favorite Lauri Markkanen qualified for the finals in the NBA All-Star Weekend three-point competition, which was one of Saturday night’s skill competitions. It took place on Sunday at four in the morning Finnish time.

“It was fun, really fun,” the Finnish star of the Utah Jazz gloated despite the final result.

Markkanen was right when he guessed that the top three from the preliminary round would have reached the final with 25 points, but he ended up with 20 and tied for fourth place among the eight competitors.

Markkanen had gotten better results when he trained separately for this competition two days before.

“Constantly 28 and 29 points, a few on the thirties side, but you knew that the race would be different”, he commented.

“It would have been nice to win the trophy today. Maybe then next year.”

Yes. There is a basketball player in Finland who can half-carelessly assume that he will be a star weekend performer in the future as well.

Lauri Markkanen concentrated on his throw while the other competitors watched from the bench.

The Portland Trail Blazers took the victory in the triathlon Damian Lillard, who scored 26 points in both rounds. The Indiana Pacers also reached the final round Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton.

Competitors aim to pocket 27 balls in 70 seconds, for which you could get a maximum of 40 points.

The 25 balls were divided into five five-ball racks evenly around the arc. You could get one point for most of the balls, but in the four racks the last ball was the so-called money ball [moneyball] offered two points. One stand, which could be placed freely, was full of money balls. In addition, there were two completely separate balls offering three points, which had to be thrown a little further from the arc.

Lauri Markkanen picked up the ball from the rack for the throw.

After the clean series of the second rack, Markkanen was on a great pace towards the final, but the rhythm was lost to unsuccessful three-point balls in the middle of the performance. He stated this himself.

Markkanen had placed a full rack of money balls last in the right corner of the court and sunk only one of the five.

“The other side is actually better for me, but I would have had to take balls from the rack from my left side, which felt out of character, and I didn’t want a money ball rack right away.”

Markkanen was known to have preferred Saturday’s main event in the donkey race, which gets the most attention of all the talent competitions, but he denied being disappointed after missing out.

“I’ve had quite a few donks this season, but when you look at who was chosen for it, I understand.”

However, it was not caught on the NBA screens, because the donk race was won Mac McClung, who has not played a single NBA game this season and only two in his career. He belongs to the Philadelphia 76ers organization but has played in the NBA Development League for the Delaware Blue Coats.

A miracle of effort, McClung is short for a basketball player, at 188 centimeters, which makes his leaps look particularly airy.

The other participants in the donkey race were Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans), Jericho Sims (New York Knicks) and KJ Martin (Houston Rockets).

Saturday night the opening program, i.e. the skill track competition, was won by Markkanen’s teammates from Utah. Team Jazz was formed Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton.

The other two teams in the skills competition were the rookie team Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey and Jabari Smith Jr. and Team Antetokounmpo, whose idea was ruined when his brother’s superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo healed a wrist injury. His playing in Sunday’s All-Star Game is uncertain.

In the skills competition Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo was by the side Jrue Holiday.

The NBA All-Star Game will be played early on Monday Finnish time. Captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will divide the players into their teams at 2:30. The match starts at 3:30.

