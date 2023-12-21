The Utah Jazz are sparing their star player.

Finnish Star Lauri Markkanen is not part of the Utah Jazz's lineup Finnish time next night, when the team faces the Detroit Pistons on the away court in NBA basketball.

Utah told on his X accountthat Markkanen will be sidelined for the match, as the team wants to ease the strain on the Finnish player's back.

In November-December, Markkanen was sidelined for eight consecutive Utah games due to a hamstring injury. He returned to the NBA court on December 13, but missed the next day's game.

Utah played Finnish time on Thursday night, when the team visited the home arena of Markkanen's ex-club Cleveland Cavaliers.

Markkanen played almost 36 minutes and scored 26 points in Utah's 116–124 loss.

Utah has several absences in the Detroit game, because by Jordan Clarkson, Keyonte George and in addition to Markkanen, also a back man Talen Horton-Tucker is sidelined for the match.

Detroit has been the misery of the early season of the NBA, as it has taken only two victories out of 27 games. Utah has 10 wins in 28 games.