Basketball | Lauri Markkanen made NBA history – one performance was shocking

The Utah Jazz Lauri Markkanen was the best scorer on the court when the team faced the Chicago Bulls in the NBA round of the night. Markkanen scored 29 points and grabbed five rebounds against his former club, as the Jazz beat the visitors 113-130.

The loss was the Jazz’s sixth in eight games of the season. The team is second to last in the Western Conference.

Although Utah’s early season has been difficult, Markkanen has continued at last season’s pace. He has been by far the best scorer on his team, and the average per game is 24.6 after eight games.

Against Chicago, Markkanen played more than 34 minutes. His field goal attempts sank 53.3 percent. No fewer than 12 three-point attempts were seen from Markkanes, five of which were successful. From the free throw line, the basketball sock swung with every eight throws.

Markkanen made three passes leading to the basket in the match, one of which was quite exceptional. He saved the ball just before it was going over the sideline. The ball, thrown over the head with its back to the court, fell directly under the basket To Kelly Olynykwho had an easy job picking up two points.

Jazz according to Markkanen also made NBA history in the match. Markkanen has now sunk at least four three-pointers in seven consecutive matches. According to Jazz’s announcement, no wing or center forward has been able to do that before.