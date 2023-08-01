Basketball | Lauri Markkanen is underpaid – the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement skyrocketed the players’ salaries

The Finnish star also belongs to a professional association that has fought for a big slice of the league’s growth for basketball players.

When Lauri Markkanen in the summer of 2021 signed the second employment contract of his life and at the same time of his basketball career, the result of the salary negotiations was considered favorable for him: a good 67 million dollars for four years.

Two years later, the situation has turned upside down. Markkanen, who became an all-star match player in the Utah Jazz last season, is now underpaid.

In addition to the Finn’s game performances, the reason is the NBA’s new seven-year collective bargaining agreement that came into effect on the first of July. Its results have been seen in this summer’s contract news, the culmination of which was the Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown’s signed extension: $288 million over five years.

It is the NBA’s largest player contract of all time. Brown was selected in the second five of the NBA last season, but he is not competing for the MVP title of the most valuable player and he probably is not even the best player of the Celtics.

Therefore, it is certain that Brown will soon lose his title as the highest paid player in the NBA. Or who still remembers that Markkanen’s former teammate Mike Conley seven years ago set the then-NBA contract record with a five-year, $153 million deal that has long since been surpassed?

So Markkanen will also get a considerable salary increase when he signs his next NBA contract. He has two seasons left on his contract, but the Utah Jazz could very well offer him an extension as early as next year.

For example, the Lithuanian center of the Sacramento Kings Domantas Sabonis was in that situation this year, signing a five-year, $217 million contract extension.

Before this, Sabonis earned the same salary as Markkanen: for the last season, Sabonis received 18.5 million dollars, more than a million more than Markkanen.

At the Finnish national basketball team’s media meeting in Kisakallio, Lohja, Markkanen said that he had been following the summer’s contract news and that he had also heard about it from his teammates.

“Of course the guys are joking, but I’m really going one day at a time and focusing on these (World) Championships and then little by little I’ll change direction again to the NBA. Pretty wild amounts of money have been handed out this summer and it’s nice to see that in a player’s position. I really don’t have the time for that yet,” Markkanen said.

Wages the background of the growth is the financial success of the NBA basketball league, but also the fact that the basketball players, through their players’ association NBAPA, have fought for strong negotiating positions and a large share of the league’s income.

It took ten years from the founding of the players’ association in 1954 before the employer, after the players threatened a strike in the 1964 star match, accepted it as a negotiating party.

That started the rise of players’ status and salaries, the peak of which is now at hand. Markkanen also said that he belongs to the NBA players’ association.

“There are good leaders,” Markkanen said.

Almost all NBA players seem to agree. NBAPA declares himself that the association has 450 players, which practically means a one hundred percent degree of organization, because each of the NBA’s 30 teams has 15 player jobs.

The difference to other sectors is large in the United States, as about eleven percent of all American workers belong to a trade union.

In Finland, the rate of organization of wage earners was approximately 55 percent in 2021.

So far, Markkanen has only played basketball for work. Would he join a trade union if he was doing something else?

“I have not thought. Yes, he always wants to do his own thing. Of course, you also have to be capable of that. I feel like there’s a pretty good team at the helm. We’ll see, I don’t know if such a situation will ever arise”, answered Markkanen.

Markkanen has completed his military service at the Santahamina Sports School this summer and counted his Indian mornings as Tuesday 57.

Markkanen said that his two children have gotten used to his long absences – the only difference is that now the father of the family has been in the army instead of on game trips.

“Maybe the children are used to me being away from home. Yes, I would like to spend more time there, but I have been able to go home to visit sometimes. Even now I’m on national team assignment and then I get to see my family again,” Markkanen said.

“It’s been like this and it’s nice to get the army in a package in half a year. Then it will be handled with honor and next year will be a different summer.”

Apart from the army and national team camps, Markkanen’s summer didn’t have any big vacation plans.

“I’ve been planning a vacation trip for a long time, but something has always come up and it’s just been planning. Midsummer was free and then we got together with the family. It was quite a memorable summer experience with the family. Everyday architecture has played a big role.”