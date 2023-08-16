Lauri Markkanen will not play in Wednesday’s practice match against Latvia.

Finland the star player of the national basketball team Lauri Markkanen will not play in Wednesday night’s friendly against Latvia.

The Finnish Basketball Association told about it on X, i.e. the former Twitter.

“My body has taken a hit in the last few games. I would have liked to play, but after the morning training we talked and decided that it would be good to rest a few days before the World Championships,” said Markkanen.

Latvia match is Susijeng’s last before the World Basketball Championships starting on August 25.

Susijengi has played three training matches in August, of which it has won two. Susijengi played last time on Monday, when they lost in Lithuania 84–80. Markkanen scored 32 points in that match and was the clear scorer of the match.