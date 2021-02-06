Basketball Lauri Markkanen injured his shoulder, participation in the next game is unlikely

Lauri Markkanen has already been sidelined of seven matches this season due to coronavirus exposure.

Basketball player Lauri Markkanen missed a match in the NBA basketball league that ended in a 119-123 away loss to the Chicago Bulls due to a shoulder injury to the Orlando Magic. Bulls head coach Billy Donovanin According to Markkanen, it seems unlikely that Markkanen will be in the lineup when the same teams meet again on Saturday.

“According to our medical service team, tomorrow (gaming) is unlikely. It’s a shoulder. We will probably get more information tomorrow when we return to Chicago and take pictures, but there is more to say, ”Donovan said NBC Sports Chicago.

Markkanen seemed to injure his shoulder when driving to the basket in the first quarter of the match when Gary Clark broke him. Markkanen grimaced, but sank the free throw he received and continued to play until the third quarter.

In just over 17 minutes of play, he had 13 points left in the game situation with a throwing accuracy of 5/9, five rebounds and zeros in the statistics lines of passes, games and fights. Markkanen’s Score Average of 19.1 this season is the best of his NBA career.

Markkanen has already been sidelined of seven matches this season due to coronavirus exposure. Bulls standard players too Wendell Carter Jr. and Otto Porter Jr. are on the sidelines due to injuries.

Zach LaVine was the Bulls best basketball player with 26 points. Patrick Williams became the youngest player in the history of the Bulls to reach 20 points.

Magic Central Forward Nikola Vucevic knocked the record points of one match in his NBA career to 43. In addition, Vucevic grabbed 19 rebounds and fed four baskets.

The Bulls have won eight of their first matches of the season 21. The Bulls are ranked 12th in the NBA East Group Fifteen teams in the league table. Since the beginning of last season, the Bulls have not won a single match against those East Group teams that advanced to last year’s playoffs. There have been 25 losses in these games.