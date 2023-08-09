Basketball | Lauri Markkanen, in high spirits, shouted with his donks – The Susijengi overthrew Estonia

Finland’s performance was not convincing against Estonia, which is far behind in the world rankings.

Finland the basketball men defeated Estonia 86-80 in the Metro-arena in Espoo on Wednesday. The victory was Finland’s eighth in a row over Estonia.

Estonia is ranked 44th in the world list, i.e. 20 places behind Finland. There won’t be any team with an equally weak ranking in the opening group of the World Cup in a couple of weeks.

Estonia started the match strongly, and Finland’s game looked like quite a push for the first few minutes. That was the theme of the evening after all.

The recipe was familiar: ball Lauri Markkanen. Markkanen scored seven of Finland’s first 12 points. In the end, Markkanen’s score was clearly the highest on the field: 29. The Donks screamed especially in the second half of the almost 6,000 spectators in the arena.

Finland got into the game without two of its playmakers Edon Maxhunia and Miro Little. Started the game Ilari Seppälä came on as a substitute after five minutes of play and saw a physiotherapist Atso Liesmalan under discussion. Seppälä seemed to have sensations in his left calf, and he did not return to the parquet.

In Markkanen’s absence, Finland lost 4-10 after four minutes. The first quarter went to Estonia with a score of 29–21, and Finland never led the match. Markkanen scored nine of the points.

Second the quarter started better for Finland, and Elias Valtonen with two consecutive baskets, Finland got within four points already in the opening minutes. Valtonen played energetically and was Finland’s most efficient player in the second quarter with seven points.

Finland’s Elias Valtonen misled Estonia’s Joonas Riisma (right) and lifted the ball into the basket.

When the ball started to move better and stick to the Finns’ fingers also on the offensive plate, it seemed that the match was gradually turning in the hosts’ favor. However, the opposite happened

Finland leveled for the first time to a situation of 34–34, when Jacob Grandison sank his second free throw in 13:46. However, Grandison, who performed strongly against Lithuania, played a clearly weaker match against Estonia and was repeatedly late in situations, especially on the defensive end.

Estonia stretched the lead back to eight points, but Finland pulled within four points by the break.

Finland took the lead for the first time in 27:33, when Topias Palmi lifted the ball from a difficult position into the basket and the scoreboard showed Finland leading 60–58 at the end of the third quarter.

In the end, Finland’s routine and certainty was a degree better and the victory came out.

Susigengi will next face Lithuania away on August 14 and Latvia two days later.